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NWO: Mainstream news media admits link to CIA ‘poisoning the skies’
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to The Daily Pulse and Maria Zeee

The US government is spewing chemtrails in the skies and are ‘poisoning the skies’. These chemtrails consists of barium and other poisonous chemicals that appear as long, narrow lines of “clouds”. This is part of the depopulation agenda of the Vatican and her puppets.

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chemtrailsfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truemainstream news media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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