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Joe Pinion: We have made punishment a dirty word | Saturday Agenda
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20 views • August 08, 2021
Joe Pinion goes over the state of punishment for offenses in America and how the word punishment has become a dirty word - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Agenda.'
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