Dr Ryan Cole Gets Outed By European Scientists After His Attempt To Deny Lipid Nanoparticles and Graphene Oxide FAILS!

BOOM!!

Ryan Cole Gets Outed By European Scientists After His Attempt To Deny Lipid Nanoparticles and Graphene Oxide FAILS!

In Sweden, organized by Cole and Malone, looks like goal was to try & debunk But Dr. Astrid confronted him on stage while scientists called him out.

Source - https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1619177371608965120

Dr Jane Ruby

