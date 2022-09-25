Kash on the two tiered justice system | Glenn Beck

"There is a solution...You need the American people (to be educated).

I think the American populace has the biggest power to move the DOJ and the FBI.... The only thing the FBI and the DOJ listen to is the will of the American people and if the will is saying you have violated your oaths and created a two-tier system of justice, we have to abolish it."

So, essentially, the people are seeing the truth for themselves like never before. The first step towards true justice= Awakening.