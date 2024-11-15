Sinner & Saint - "I'm Not Here to Just Take a Seat"





Quote: "I’m not here to just take a seat; I’m here to let my purpose beat! A champion of the King, I rise and stand tall, knowing His plan is behind it all."Show more



Scripture: Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."



Prayer: Lord, guide me to walk fully in Your purpose for my life. Let every step I take reveal the greatness You’ve placed within me. Amen.



Join our ministry at www.TheKingdomFight.org



Please support the ministry at: www.givesendgo.com/TheKingdomFight



Check out our new Sinner & Saint merch in our shop at TheKingdomFight.org/SHOP



Subscribe to our substack at TheKingdomFight.Substack.com



Ibn Ali (nephew of the original GOAT - Muhammad Ali) and Attorney Tom Renz have launched a ministry based on their mutual love and respect for Jesus Christ and recognition that to love Christ is to fight for him. These warriors believe it is their duty to bring the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to all people - sinners and saints. Our ministry will partner with and work with all churches and all people to promote the word of God. We encourage people to join our ministry and also to become more active in your own church. Our ministry maintains the following firmly held religious beliefs:



1. JESUS CHRIST IS THE SON OF GOD AND THROUGH HIM YOU MAY FIND SALVATION.



2. FREEDOM IS INHERENT TO ALL PEOPLE.



3. FREEDOM COMES FROM EQUAL TREATMENT AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY UNDER THE LAW.



4. MANKIND IS MADE IN THE IMAGE OF GOD.



5. CHILDREN ARE SACRED.



6. NO FOOD SHOULD BE CONSUMED THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO UNNATURAL GENE THERAPIES.



7. WAR IS MORALLY WRONG UNLESS IT IS DONE IN SELF DEFENSE OR IN SUPPORT OF GOD’S COMMANDS.



8. VACCINES CREATED INVOLVING ABORTED FETAL CELLS, ANY FOREVER CHEMICALS/MATERIALS OR ANY GENETIC MATERIAL ARE MORALLY WRONG AND SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN.



Our intent is to support our members in each of these - as well as other - critical issues. If there are forced vaccinations in the future, we will stand up. When bad people try and push pornography in schools or other such ideals we will fight back. When freedom is threatened we will speak out. If you support our views please join us.



Support the show at www.TomRenz.com



Show less



