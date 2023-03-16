Create New Account
Eye Witness Shares FIRST EVER Stigmata Miracle Caught on Camera
58 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Feb 15, 2023


This eyewitness shares the first ever Stigmata Miracle caught on camera!


lawyer-turned-filmmaker Ron Tesoreiro filmed the appearance of these wounds on a Colombian woman. These wounds appeared, according to the message she received from Jesus so that people might believe in His saving power.


It is well-known that the Wounds of Christ – known as the stigmata -- have appeared on saints throughout the centuries. But as you will see, this miraculous phenomenon is not limited to ages past. More recently, they have appeared on faithful souls, such as St. Padre Pio, as a glorifying testimony to the sufferings Christ endured for our sins.


Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/watch-a-miracle-seen-by-millions-the-wounds-of-jesus-appear-on-believer/?utm_source=YT


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d9hvm-eye-witness-shares-first-ever-stigmata-miracle-caught-on-camera.html

Keywords
jesuschristianmiraclecatholicwomancolombiabelievewoundsfilmmakereyewitnessstigmatafirst everjohn-henry westensaving powermost viral momentsron tesoreiroappearncetelevised miracle

