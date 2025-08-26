BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pete Papaherakles on Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
3 views • 1 day ago

Pete Papaherakles joined me to critique my, "An Et Hypothesis and Sources" posted on my website as a blog at https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypoth... .


We talk about the ethics of full UFO Disclosure by the governments and I argue that such a thing would be unethical because it could cause societal chaos and mass fear, etc.


We also talked about the historical Jesus and my ex-friend and video guest, Mr. 32. Mr. 32 asked me to delete his whole playlist of 60 videos and I did.


Pete and I have an engaging conversation! This video is an 8.5 out of 10. Please see my playlist of Pete Papaherakles videos on this channel.


Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
aliensufosetspete papaherakles
