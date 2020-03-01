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SUPERMAN WAS A JOURNALIST
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14 views • March 01, 2020
SUPERMAN WAS A JOURNALIST AT THE DAILY PLANET
How times have changed. Today he wouldn't be a man of steel, he'd be a WOman or man of titanium. As a journalist, the old Superman was in a unique position to discover wrongdoing, was badass enough to execute appropriate corrective action, then truthfully inform the PLANET about what happened. Today's journalists and other media actors are severely muzzled corporate mouthpieces, diverse but impotent, and tow the party line based upon whoever the party is despite their misplaced titanium strength. In a word, they are "bought". The Powell Memorandum detailed plans for corporate takeover of major organs of society and for that Mr. Powell was awarded a Supreme Court judgeship. His plan was eagerly adopted and wildly successful. With it came corporate takeovers of the prime organs of society and the loss of a true "free press". See "BEWARE SOCK PUPPETS" (https://inventionschool.tech/sock-puppets-and-the-illusion-of-truth/) Therefore brothers and sisters, there will be no "Waiting for Superman" (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1566648/videoplayer/vi2518550297) so slug it out the best you can in the mean time.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
How times have changed. Today he wouldn't be a man of steel, he'd be a WOman or man of titanium. As a journalist, the old Superman was in a unique position to discover wrongdoing, was badass enough to execute appropriate corrective action, then truthfully inform the PLANET about what happened. Today's journalists and other media actors are severely muzzled corporate mouthpieces, diverse but impotent, and tow the party line based upon whoever the party is despite their misplaced titanium strength. In a word, they are "bought". The Powell Memorandum detailed plans for corporate takeover of major organs of society and for that Mr. Powell was awarded a Supreme Court judgeship. His plan was eagerly adopted and wildly successful. With it came corporate takeovers of the prime organs of society and the loss of a true "free press". See "BEWARE SOCK PUPPETS" (https://inventionschool.tech/sock-puppets-and-the-illusion-of-truth/) Therefore brothers and sisters, there will be no "Waiting for Superman" (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1566648/videoplayer/vi2518550297) so slug it out the best you can in the mean time.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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