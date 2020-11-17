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Since 2001, there have been more than 150 worldwide drug regulatory warnings and studies issued about the dangerous—often lethal effects—of psychotropic drugs such as these.
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43 views • November 17, 2020
There are numerous drug regulatory agency
reports, studies and expert opinion that
support the need for close tracking of
psychotropic drugs potentially implicated in
violent crimes.
https://www.cchrint.org/pdfs/violence-report.pdf
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
reports, studies and expert opinion that
support the need for close tracking of
psychotropic drugs potentially implicated in
violent crimes.
https://www.cchrint.org/pdfs/violence-report.pdf
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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