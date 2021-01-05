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Georgia Election - Data Scientists Assess Voting, Discover Decrement of Data Revealing Massive Fraud
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173 views • January 05, 2021
You MUST watch this video if you want the truth. Undeniable proof of manipulation of data and election fraud. Voting can only show data aggregating. In other words, votes should be increasing on either party. However, in GA election like in PA, the data mysteriously begins a process of decrementation! Votes are suddenly disappearing. That's like you're depositing money in your account but with each deposit, your balance continuously goes down. There is only one way that can happen...
Watch this video. And pass it on!!! For more details on this subject, or to hear my analysis on this data, watch the live stream from January 4th, 2020! Here is the link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GaBjIcItZww/
Watch this video. And pass it on!!! For more details on this subject, or to hear my analysis on this data, watch the live stream from January 4th, 2020! Here is the link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GaBjIcItZww/
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