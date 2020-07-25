Dr Andrew Kaufman Reports the Frankenstein Viral Genome Sequence Fraud

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My talk with Dr Andrew Kaufman Reporting the Frankenstein Viral Genome Sequence Fraud
Support the show at Patreon https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Kaufman website https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
See Jason's other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPeaceTV/videos
Jason's book here www.jasonliosatos.com
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