Video Game Reviewer Cheryl Gress Gives the Low Down on the Gaming Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Video games are the biggest industry out of all entertainment options
How the ESRB video game rating system works but is not effective
Why Christ Centered Gamer reviews are more credible than ESRB
How to find positive family-friendly options for your gamers
🛠 CHERYL’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
CCG Reviews: https://www.christcenteredgamer.com/reviews
MSRB Rating System: https://www.esrb.org/ratings-guide/
Demonic Video Games: https://bit.ly/DEMONICgames
LGBTQ Video Games: https://bit.ly/LGBTQgames
CCG Gear (5% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMGAMER
CCG on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/christcenteredgamer/
CCG on Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/CCGR/curation
CCG on N4G: https://n4g.com/user/home/ccgr
Donate: https://ko-fi.com/christcenteredgamer
🔗 CONNECT WITH CHERYL GRESS
Website: https://www.christcenteredgamer.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristCenteredGamer/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christcenteredgamer/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/divinegames
Tumblr: https://christcenteredgamer.tumblr.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ccgr
Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/gwenavirre/videogames/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cheryl-gress-81238019/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour