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Video Game Reviewer Cheryl Gress Gives the Low Down on the Gaming Industry
Counter Culture Mom
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12 views • January 18, 2022
Christ Centered Gamer Cheryl Gress gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of gaming. Whether you're a parent who knows little about your kid’s video game habits or an avid gamer, you will discover the importance of reading a review first before deciding to play a certain game. With video games including so much more gore, violence, sex, and swearing than they did a decade ago, we must carefully monitor what our kids are subjected to. Children have a hard time separating reality from “fantasy,” and the content they learn and engage in actually forms their worldview and behaviors. Find out how to select kid-appropriate games in this jam-packed interview.


TAKEAWAYS

Video games are the biggest industry out of all entertainment options

How the ESRB video game rating system works but is not effective

Why Christ Centered Gamer reviews are more credible than ESRB

How to find positive family-friendly options for your gamers


🛠 CHERYL’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
CCG Reviews: https://www.christcenteredgamer.com/reviews
MSRB Rating System: https://www.esrb.org/ratings-guide/
Demonic Video Games: https://bit.ly/DEMONICgames
LGBTQ Video Games: https://bit.ly/LGBTQgames
CCG Gear (5% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMGAMER
CCG on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/christcenteredgamer/
CCG on Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/CCGR/curation
CCG on N4G: https://n4g.com/user/home/ccgr
Donate: https://ko-fi.com/christcenteredgamer

🔗 CONNECT WITH CHERYL GRESS
Website: https://www.christcenteredgamer.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristCenteredGamer/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christcenteredgamer/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/divinegames
Tumblr: https://christcenteredgamer.tumblr.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ccgr
Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/gwenavirre/videogames/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cheryl-gress-81238019/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
violencesexgorefantasyteensvideo gamesworldviewmonitorswearingbehaviorstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweenscheryl gressgaming industrychrist centered gamer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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