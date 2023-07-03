Welcoming the 4th by Enlisting in the U.S. Army, Or Maybe Not

Not too long ago, the United States was a force to be reckoned with. Today, it’s become the laughingstock of the world. The mentally ill rule the ranks all the way into the White House. Now these degenerates push their vile, sickening creed of the LGBTQ debauchery. They mock God, and all that’s good. Sodom and Gomorrah were child’s play compared to America today. And we all know what happened to them due to their immoral and unjust ways.

Those who served or are serving, have an oath to honor. Yet, they refuse. They won’t stand and stop the enemies within our borders. We have not only lost our way; the country has fallen. It’s under attack on all levels, as good men sit idle. They allow an illegal administration to circumvent the nation without consequence.

Unless citizens stand in unity, the celebration of the 4th has no merit. Those brave souls of the past died in vain as today’s America abuse and take for granted the freedom given. Instead, they embrace treachery and mock those warriors who came before.

Freedom isn’t free, it comes with great responsibility. A responsibility we’ve replaced with drink and being merry as we light our night sky with ignorance. We hold the nation in contempt by our inaction.

