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💥Another video of 'Oreshnik' IRBM strike in Kiev region!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥Oreshnik IRBM strike in Kiev region!

Adding: 

Dmitry Medvedev:

The drug-addicted freak and his Bandera-affiliated gang have provoked a harsh response from Russia with their terrorist attacks on children.

Apparently, this was intentional. They needed to trigger massive strikes against the structures located in Kiev.

Let everything burn! It's easier to beg for money and weapons this way. It's easier to steal. It's easier to make excuses. Especially since our strikes might help consolidate part of the electorate around the current despicable Kiev regime. Which, of course, is important for it in the upcoming elections in country 404.

So what, not to strike at all to avoid provoking the strengthening of the neo-Nazi regime?

No, of course not. We need to strike - as we are doing today, and even much more forcefully! After all, the ruins and gray ashes in the place of their capital's symbols demoralize the enemy no less than the loss of a battle standard.

Adding, from Ministry of Defense (MoD)

🔹A retaliatory strike has been carried out against military targets in Ukraine, using "Oreshnik", "Iskander", "Kinzhal" and "Zircon" missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The strike was carried out against military command facilities, air bases and defense enterprises.

The massive strike against Ukraine was carried out in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the ministry added.

The strike objectives have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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