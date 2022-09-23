⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 23, 2022

Below is full Text. Please also visit "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1





⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 23, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 High-precision attack of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at the units of 81st Airmobile Brigade near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 220 Ukrainian servicemen.





💥 Fire attack has been launched at the units of foreign mercenaries near Slavyansk and Ozyornoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 100 militants.





💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched high-precision attacks at the positions of Chayka tactical group near Zaporozhye, as well as at the provisional bases of Skif, Dnepr and Gepard nationalist battalions.





◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 190 militants and 12 units of military equipment.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised the provisional bases of 59th Mechanised Infantry and 63rd Mechanised brigades near Bezymennoye and Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region). The enemy has lost over 130 servicemen.





◽️ The list of the neutralised targets includes 4 command posts: one of 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), 9th Regiment of the National Guard near Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as the command and observation posts of 2nd and 3rd battalions from 65th Mechanised Brigade near Novoandreyevka and Verkhnyaya Tersa (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 74 artillery units, 142 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas have been neutralised.





◽️ 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Zaporozhye, Monachinovka (Kharkov region) and Donetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 self-propelled system has been destroyed near Nikiforovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Ukrainian MiG-29 airplane near Novosyolovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 2 Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Vesyoloye (Kherson region) and Kamyshevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novaya Kakhovka, Tomarino, Novoraysk, Shlyakhovoye, Mirolyubovka, Belyayevka, Kreshchenovka, Bruskinskoye and Chkalovo (Kherson region), Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region), Valeryanovka, Tripolye, Vladimirovka, Gornoye, Khartsyzsk, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenovka, Terny and Krasnaya Polyana (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Air defence facilities have also destroyed in air 42 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system (MRLS), as well as by Olkha MRLS, near Plodovoye and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 298 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,054 unmanned aerial vehicles, 376 air defence missile systems, 5,077 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 844 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,410 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,794 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



