MK ULTRA, LSD and the Hippie Movement

Neil Sanders! - a meticulous researcher and author, details the history of LSD, how it was utilised by the US in the MK ULTRA mind control programme and the various experiments that were carried out. He also addresses the worryingly close relationship between the military and the musicians of the 60's. The LSD explosion was seen as an organic youth culture event stoked by the benevolence of the love generation and the LSD cooks that distributed their wares across the USA and the UK. But was it all that it seemed? Sadly the CIA, Tavistock and the military industrial complex have their fingerprints all over the entire movement.

Neil Sanders can be contacted at: [email protected]

http://www.neilsandersmindcontrol.com

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiVxbS02kp0

New Horizons EXTRA

