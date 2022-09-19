Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MK ULTRA, LSD and the Hippie Movement
230 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Neil Sanders! - a meticulous researcher and author, details the history of LSD, how it was utilised by the US in the MK ULTRA mind control programme and the various experiments that were carried out. He also addresses the worryingly close relationship between the military and the musicians of the 60's. The LSD explosion was seen as an organic youth culture event stoked by the benevolence of the love generation and the LSD cooks that distributed their wares across the USA and the UK. But was it all that it seemed? Sadly the CIA, Tavistock and the military industrial complex have their fingerprints all over the entire movement.

Neil Sanders can be contacted at: [email protected]

http://www.neilsandersmindcontrol.com

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiVxbS02kp0

New Horizons EXTRA

Keywords
ciamk-ultralsdtimothy learyken keseylaurel canyonneil sandersalbert hoffmanowsley stanleybrotherhood of eternal love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket