Why Did You Decide to Come Back and Hurry Things Along? The 14 Reincarnated, Our Morals and Spirits vs Celestial Spirits Influence, When We Can Reincarnate, God’s Intention
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
31 views • 7 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/4xc7Fz89nFI

20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1


Cut:

26m25s - 44m54s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“WHEN YOU ACTIVATE YOUR PURE DESIRES IN A WAY THAT’S HARMONIOUS WITH LOVE ALL THE TIME, YOU AT THAT MOMENT ARE BEING WHAT GOD CREATED YOU TO BE.”

@ 36m21s


“THE MORE YOU BRING YOURSELF INTO HARMONY WITH THAT PASSION AND DESIRE, THE MORE YOU ARE BEING YOURSELF.”

@ 37m00s


“IT’S NOT AS A RESULT OF YOU SPEAKING IT (THE TRUTH), IT’S AS A RESULT OF YOU LIVING IT EMOTIONALLY THAT THINGS CHANGE.”

@ 38m24s


Keywords
wisdomgods plansimplepassion for truthrelationship with godone with godspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditioncelestial spiritstrue spiritualityreincarnated jesusfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godtrue reincarnationi want to know everythingthe 14 reincarnatedspeeding up of timethe padgett messagestrue reincarnation and free will choicein love with gods truth
