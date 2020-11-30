© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Nov 30, 2020] Flying Rock or Flat Earth: The Truth About the Shape of the World w/David Weiss | Jay Campbell PC [Jay Campbell]
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
90 views • January 22, 2022
Most of us have spent our lives believing the earth is heliocentric, simply because that’s what we’ve always been taught. However, as more of us begin to question everything we’ve been told, it might be time to revisit that theory.
Despite so many beings awakening to truth in other parts of their lives, many are still hesitant to take Flat Earth theory more seriously. At the core of this reluctance is the question: why does it matter?
Who stands to gain from the myth of a heliocentric system, and how would our lives be impacted if we found out we were being lied to all along?
In this episode, host of the Flat Earth Podcast, David Weiss shares his thoughts on why the heliocentric model affects us more than we realize.
Three Takeaways
- Why we were conditioned to believe the heliocentric model in the first place
The idea that we inhabit a giant rock flying through a Creator-less vacuum suggests our lives are meaningless. This stops us from seeing our lives for what they truly are, which is a divine experience.
- What makes so many people resistant to accepting Flat Earth theory
Having our foundations ripped out from under us is never easy, because it means admitting our beliefs were wrong. However, if we can accept that we’ve been fed misinformation, we’ll come out empowered on the other side.
- How the heliocentric model affects our actions and accomplishments
Buying into the idea that we’re floating in space unprotected keeps us in fear, which ultimately holds us back from living our best lives. When we acknowledge that we’re at the center of creation, we feel empowered to take bigger action and make our dreams a reality.
Guest Bio-
David Weiss is the co-host of The Flat Earth Podcast and the creator of the DITRH Youtube channel. After years of refusing to listen to flat earth theories, Dave first got into the space when he tried to prove the earth was round, only to realize he couldn’t. Passionate about helping others understand flat earth theory, David is the creator of the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App, available for both Apple and Android devices.
To find out more, head to:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flatearthsun&;hl=en_ZA&gl=US
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-flat-earth-podcast
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/featured
And if you’d like to access the full app but don’t have the financial means, email [email protected] for a free download code.
Books mentioned in this episode:
The Stellar Man by John Baines https://books.google.co.za/books/about/The_Stellar_Man.html?id=RaBDAAAACAAJ&;redir_esc=y
Want more?
Subscribe to Jay's email list and you'll receive the first Chapter of his Magnum Opus: Living a Fully Optimized Life: How To Break Free From Sick Care Medicine Before It Kills You!
Raise Your Vibration & Join Here:
👉 http://join.jayccampbell.com 👈
To Join to the Premier Monthly Online Membership Group with Former US Navy SEAL Michael Jaco & Jay, Click Here:
http://theoptimizedtribe.com
For the healthiest & youngest looking skin, experience the transformative power of copper peptide GHK-Cu:
https://aseircustom.com
To Stop Hair Loss in it's tracks and Regrow Your Hair, Experience the Combined Power of GHK-Cu and Carbon 60 with Auxano Grow:
https://aseircustom.com/products/auxano-grow-hair-growth-formula
If You Want to Take Your Sex Life to the Ultimate Level, Experience the Power of The Phoenix:
http://getmyphoenix.com/jayc
Use Coupon Code 'JC' and take $50 OFF your purchase!
The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order
http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jay
Ready to record every critical sleep biomarker, customize the temperature on both sides of your mattress and wake up peacefully without an alarm? Become Fully Sleep Optimized with The Pod Pro mattress from EightSleep. To take $150 Off Your Order, click here:
https://eight-sleep.ioym.net/aa7QN
With TruDiagnostic and TruAge, Discover How Biologically Old You REALLY ARE: https://trudiagnostic.com/jay-campbell/
Painless, affordable and non surgical hair loss solution with VFR technology: https://www.vantisinstitute.com/ref/jayc/
For FULL SPECTRUM OPTIMIZATION, READ My Magnum Opus:
http://www.getfullyoptimized.com
To Lower Your Body Fat in the Fastest Way Possible:
https://jayccampbell.com/store/guaranteed-shredded/
Effortlessly Eliminate Inflammation with Grounding:
http://bit.ly/2RX6lgu
Despite so many beings awakening to truth in other parts of their lives, many are still hesitant to take Flat Earth theory more seriously. At the core of this reluctance is the question: why does it matter?
Who stands to gain from the myth of a heliocentric system, and how would our lives be impacted if we found out we were being lied to all along?
In this episode, host of the Flat Earth Podcast, David Weiss shares his thoughts on why the heliocentric model affects us more than we realize.
Three Takeaways
- Why we were conditioned to believe the heliocentric model in the first place
The idea that we inhabit a giant rock flying through a Creator-less vacuum suggests our lives are meaningless. This stops us from seeing our lives for what they truly are, which is a divine experience.
- What makes so many people resistant to accepting Flat Earth theory
Having our foundations ripped out from under us is never easy, because it means admitting our beliefs were wrong. However, if we can accept that we’ve been fed misinformation, we’ll come out empowered on the other side.
- How the heliocentric model affects our actions and accomplishments
Buying into the idea that we’re floating in space unprotected keeps us in fear, which ultimately holds us back from living our best lives. When we acknowledge that we’re at the center of creation, we feel empowered to take bigger action and make our dreams a reality.
Guest Bio-
David Weiss is the co-host of The Flat Earth Podcast and the creator of the DITRH Youtube channel. After years of refusing to listen to flat earth theories, Dave first got into the space when he tried to prove the earth was round, only to realize he couldn’t. Passionate about helping others understand flat earth theory, David is the creator of the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App, available for both Apple and Android devices.
To find out more, head to:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-earth-sun-moon-zodiac/id1440996640
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flatearthsun&;hl=en_ZA&gl=US
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-flat-earth-podcast
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/featured
And if you’d like to access the full app but don’t have the financial means, email [email protected] for a free download code.
Books mentioned in this episode:
The Stellar Man by John Baines https://books.google.co.za/books/about/The_Stellar_Man.html?id=RaBDAAAACAAJ&;redir_esc=y
Want more?
Subscribe to Jay's email list and you'll receive the first Chapter of his Magnum Opus: Living a Fully Optimized Life: How To Break Free From Sick Care Medicine Before It Kills You!
Raise Your Vibration & Join Here:
👉 http://join.jayccampbell.com 👈
To Join to the Premier Monthly Online Membership Group with Former US Navy SEAL Michael Jaco & Jay, Click Here:
http://theoptimizedtribe.com
For the healthiest & youngest looking skin, experience the transformative power of copper peptide GHK-Cu:
https://aseircustom.com
To Stop Hair Loss in it's tracks and Regrow Your Hair, Experience the Combined Power of GHK-Cu and Carbon 60 with Auxano Grow:
https://aseircustom.com/products/auxano-grow-hair-growth-formula
If You Want to Take Your Sex Life to the Ultimate Level, Experience the Power of The Phoenix:
http://getmyphoenix.com/jayc
Use Coupon Code 'JC' and take $50 OFF your purchase!
The ONLY Reliable Source For Ultra-Pure Therapeutic Peptides: Use code Jay15 to take 15% off your order
http://limitlesslifenootropics.com/jay
Ready to record every critical sleep biomarker, customize the temperature on both sides of your mattress and wake up peacefully without an alarm? Become Fully Sleep Optimized with The Pod Pro mattress from EightSleep. To take $150 Off Your Order, click here:
https://eight-sleep.ioym.net/aa7QN
With TruDiagnostic and TruAge, Discover How Biologically Old You REALLY ARE: https://trudiagnostic.com/jay-campbell/
Painless, affordable and non surgical hair loss solution with VFR technology: https://www.vantisinstitute.com/ref/jayc/
For FULL SPECTRUM OPTIMIZATION, READ My Magnum Opus:
http://www.getfullyoptimized.com
To Lower Your Body Fat in the Fastest Way Possible:
https://jayccampbell.com/store/guaranteed-shredded/
Effortlessly Eliminate Inflammation with Grounding:
http://bit.ly/2RX6lgu
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.