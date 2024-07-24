BGMCTV keeping_shabbat_holy_part_5

Keeping Shabbat Holy, the work of Adonai Part 5

Introduction

In the Hebrew text, the word Shabbat appears 78 times. In the Greek text of the Brit HaDasha

(NT), the word for Shabbat “Sabbath” appears an additional 58 times. This is an astounding total of 136 (120 verses) scriptural references to one single word! As a powerful point of comparison, the term “born again” appears only in the Brit Hadasha and only four times. The four occurrences are even more astoundingly paired together! The first pairing appears in John 3 and the second time together in 1Peter 1. It is profound. The Body of Messiah uses the term “born again” as a foundational concept –yet the Scriptural references of that very term are few and far between. However, Adonai, and specifically Yeshua/Jesus in the Brit HaDasha (NT), teach about the Shabbat in far more Scriptures and in far more depth.





This study is broken into 8 main sections





I. The Work of Adonai





II. Adonai’s Rest





III. Man’s Work





IV. Man’s “Place”





a. Preparation Day – an act of obedience





b. Living in Humility – a life that leads to obedience





V. Shabbat – Something Adonai’s Servants Must DO





VI. The Holy Convocation





VII. The Details According to Torah





a. The City Gates





b. The Shabbat Sacrifices & Offerings





c. Who Must Obey the Command to Shabbat?





d. The Punishment for Disobedience





e. Buying or Selling on the Shabbat





VIII. If that was not enough





IX. The Conclusion of the Matter





X. Appendix –What about those home fellowships?





