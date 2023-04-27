Create New Account
My 3 WAVES of CLEANING Getting RID of the PHYSICAL MESS
Modern Life Survival
Published a day ago

Hello beloved viewer who just wants to get back unto track with life. I am telling you what I did when I was at my lowest with #depression ! Being #grateful when you are #homeless , living in your car and don't know where you are gonna stay the next day! A hard task, but I made it and I did it. Well, when your mindset is cluttered so is usually your house and in this video I am attacking this issue with you with some great moments of timing while recording!

Keywords
personal growthmy chaotic lifegoal progress

