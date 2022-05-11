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GET YOUR CHURCH TO HAVE SECURITY THEY ARE COMING FOR YOU
WGON
WGON
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101 views • May 11, 2022
https://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/post/pro-life-ministry-building-firebombed-in-wisconsin

https://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/post/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-issues-lgbtq-call-to-arms-over-supreme-court-leak

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DISCLAIMER: Nowadays we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
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our website: www.whatsgoingonnews.net
our email: [email protected]
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MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
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NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here:
RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
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Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
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New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
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Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
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BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no news videos will go there.
THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.

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DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be done at our website or mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy