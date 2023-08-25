Create New Account
Smell the mycelium! Fungus is working it’s magic in my potting mix MVI_3936
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

I was scooping up this potting mix for hilling my tubs of potatoes, when I noticed flakes of white, which I’ve seen before in my compost and compost rich mixes. Is this mycelium?

nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainfungushomemyceliummulchcompostcold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliser

