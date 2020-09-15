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CHEM-TRAILING ORBS OVER CHESHIRE, ENGLAND [06-09-08] - 3RDEYEDEAR (VIDEO)
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88 views • September 15, 2020
In this video 3RDEYEDEAR sets up a stationary video camera in her backyard. She states she does not live near an airport or even in a flight path according to several different Flight Tracking softwares. None of the objects show up on Flight Tracking Software, because THEY ARE NOT COMMERCIAL AIRLINE FLIGHTS and DO NOT HAVE FLIGHT TRANSPONDERS. On 06/09/08 she films 73 Inter-dimensional Orbs in the process of chem-trailing during a 4 hour 18 minute timeframe. NOT one single chem-trail is proceeded by an airplane, all are being sprayed by invisible crafts (aka cloaked Orbs). If you were to keep an eye on the orbs as they are spraying from horizon to horizon, you will often see no craft, sometimes see an Orb, and/or a holographic plane that fades from an Orb, to a plane, to nothing being in front of the chem-trail. This was my experience for over 20 years. It would not matter if I looked for an air plane with binoculars or not, I would see the same thing. Once again, if you can clearly see the intricate details of the chem-trail, if it was an airplane doing the spraying, you could see the plane since it is the same distance away. Air planes that blink out of the sky before your very eyes ARE NOT AIR PLANES, duh!
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
3rdEyeDear on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/3rdEyeDear/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
3rdEyeDear on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/3rdEyeDear/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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