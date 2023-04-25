The Wake-Up Call from God. Did you answer the call?

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "The Wake-Up Call," on FaithfulLamb.com.



Oral Roberts' 2004 Prophecy: The Wake Up Call, please click here.

My Testimony: "My Walk With God," please click here.

The Wake-Up Call.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

