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What happened Jan 6th 2021? (A coup D' etat!)
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208 views • January 07, 2021
A big thanks to Brendan Gutenschwager (Twitter) for providing such great footage and also to Shane B. Murphy (Twitter).
Thanks to everyone who's footage was used to create this video
A coup D' etat happened In America and now only the people can set things straight....I sure hope they do!
Thanks to everyone who's footage was used to create this video
A coup D' etat happened In America and now only the people can set things straight....I sure hope they do!
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