The Entire History of the Phoenicians (2500 - 300 BC) Ancient History Documentary

History Time
Dec 21, 2020
Get MagellanTV here: https://try.magellantv.com/historytime & get an exclusive offer extended to our viewers: an extra month FREE. MagellanTV is a new kind of streaming service run by filmmakers with 3,000+ documentaries! Check out our personal recommendation and MagellanTV’s exclusive playlists: https://www.magellantv.com/explore/hi...
13:40 - Part 1 - Who Were the Phoenicians?
24:00 - Part 2 - Origins
38:04 - Part 3 - To The Sea
51:03 - Part 4 - What Happened to the Phoenicians?
This video was researched & developed by History With Cy. Check out his channel for more epic ancient history content:-
/ @historywithcy https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZzqG2zfeRKMoJwDwk1FTvQ
The script was edited and adapted by Pete Kelly. Check out my other channel for more history content:-
/ @petekellyhistory https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq-bTjlaTZhaohEracnN6w
Check out Stefan Milo's video on the life of a Carthaginian Merchant:-
• The Life Of A Carthaginian Merchant (... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmWI1n8zS_8&t=0s
Check out The Histocrat's video on The wars of Ancient Carthage & Rome:-
• The Punic Wars - Countdown to Battle ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcDRHhYVJSo&t=0s
— Become a patron for as little as a dollar a month & help keep this channel going:-
/ historytimeuk https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3BOQ0N2c3BzSUxTTGNqRGhhTzg0WU9hSVhSd3xBQ3Jtc0trQ09vOF82clY0bEsyYWJJU3VsTjZQRXowUk5yVm1ER1h1clozMzFKZWwxbDlubm9jOXk5WTdfVVgyV1FCNDBQZGFxdkhmUXBxSWt3ZnVLbzBSS2hoVDlPdFo5eWVNbkpfQkI2TzBYWFBYTjlpbW1zWQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patreon.com%2FhistorytimeUK&v=-p8OZz5KJoo
— History Time is now a podcast. You can find us wherever you get your podcasts from.
—Join the History Time community:-
Twitter:-
/ historytimeuk
Facebook:-
/ historytimeofficial
Instagram:-
/ historytime_ig
— Music courtesy of:-
- Epidemic Sound
- Joss Gallanagh-Edwards:-
/ jgemusic
- Brodie Marshall:-
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Q7hB...
/ user-516251154
Instagram: / brodiemarshallmusic
I've compiled a reading list of my favourite history books via the Amazon influencer program. If you do choose to purchase any of these incredible sources of information then Amazon will send me a tiny fraction of the earnings (as long as you do it through the link) (this means more and better content in the future) I'll keep adding to and updating the list as time goes on:-
https://www.amazon.com/shop/historytime
I try to use copyright free images at all times. However if I have used any of your artwork or maps then please don't hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to give the appropriate credit.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p8OZz5KJoo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.