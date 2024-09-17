Hillary Clinton Demands Media Finish the Job of Getting Trump KILLED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evil warmonger Hillary Clinton demands that the media continue to narrate the idea that Donald Trump is ultra dangerous,. two days after his assassination, attempt, in an effort, of course, to get him killed. This is a truly evil woman, and of course, the media is all too happy to applied, as Lester Holt, blames Donald Trump's rhetoric for what's going on in Springfield for his assassination attempt.