BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glyphosate V with Anthony Samsel
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • August 13, 2023

Courtesy of TOny Mitra. For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

!!! To avoid consuming all the poisons sprayed on our food crops & SAVE USD$50 or 25% off (whichever is greater) your 1st order of $75+ from organic, non-GMO, green superfood nutrition pioneer, Purium, click-on: tinyurl.com/PureAndPremium and apply my gift code: PureAndPremium at:iShopPurium.com


$$$ To own a CA$H-FLOWING, disease-prevention DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM & BIG business by helping others transition from processed foods to organic, REAL whole food nutrition, attend one of Purium's weekly Monday, 9pm (ET) business opportunity overview ZOOMs using: bit.ly/PuriumTrain & look around Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithPurium & select one of the Brand Partner enrollment packs at: tinyurl.com/JoinPureAndPremium

To reduce your and your pets' levels of glyphosate by 74% with Purium's Biome Medic supplement, click-on: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic & apply gift code: PureAndPremium at: iShopPurium.com. Learn more at: tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel


If you have product or business opportunity questions, fill-out: tinyurl.com/PuriumSurvey or contact 1 of my Purium sponsor & give him gift code: PureAndPremium:

Barbero Caico:

[email protected]

m: 916.622.3028

[email protected]

TEXT: 310.980.0960

For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, click-on: ContactOrganics.com &, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" & then "Kathleen Hallal" & forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!


Contact:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

& tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.

For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems ," click-on: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

To learn all about 5G & EMFs, click-on: linktr.ee/5gforDummies

For a FREE copy of my "List of Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies,
Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources," click-on: tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

Keywords
glyphosateroundupdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Daily Tea Consumption: Reported Effects on Health and Well-Being

Daily Tea Consumption: Reported Effects on Health and Well-Being

Iva Greene
Blueberries: Nutrient Retention Depends on Handling and Consumption, Researchers Say

Blueberries: Nutrient Retention Depends on Handling and Consumption, Researchers Say

Coco Somers
Creatine: A natural boost for aging muscles?

Creatine: A natural boost for aging muscles?

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy