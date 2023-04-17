https://gettr.com/post/p2ejmcj5fb0
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The fellow fighters stood at the place where Miles Guo had made numerous live broadcasts and said emotionally: “Brother Seven, we all miss you! We will continue fighting until you are released! Take down the CCP!”
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们站在七哥曾经做过无数次直播的地方深情地说：七哥，我们想念您！我们会继续奋斗下去，直到您从监狱里面出来！大家齐声高喊：消灭中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
