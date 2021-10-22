Fmr Austrian FM comments on NATO's plan to defeat Russia in nuclear war

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Germany said NATO should be ready to deploy nuclear weapons to 'deter' Moscow near Russia's maritime borders in the Baltic and Black Sea. But the Defence Minister was immediately forced to explain her hostile remarks.
RT talks to Karin Kneissl, Austria's former Foreign Minister to discuss the issue.