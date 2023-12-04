AI Killing Machine: Zionists Use AI to Choose Targets for Gaza Destruction

Israel is using artificial intelligence to operate a mass assassination factory in Gaza. The lethal production line is systematically obliterating Gazan neighborhoods, killing children as it hunts down Hamas resistance fighters. Brazenly mocking Jesus Christ, the Zionists named their AI killing machine: The Gospel. We will have more details later in today’s TruNews. First, I want you to know how the Jews are sadistically telling Palestinians families to flee to areas for safety where the IDF bombs them when they arrive.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/04/2023





