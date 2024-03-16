YEMEN - Leader of the Ansar Allah Movement - ENG Text

Create New Account
YEMEN - Leader of the Ansar Allah Movement
Audio translation of video posted last night.

Leader of the Ansar Allah Movement - YemenTherefore, I say to the Israeli enemy, the American and the British, to all the coming enemies, beware with all that the word implies. Our main battle is to prevent the ships associated with the Israeli enemy from passing through not only the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, but, by the grace and assistance of Allah, to prevent their passage through the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Cape of Good Hope. This important, advanced, and great step we have begun to carry out our operations associated with it.

Leader of the Ansar Allah Movement - Yemen.

