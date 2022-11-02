https://gnews.org/articles/50230
Summary：10/31/2022 China’s stocks suffer worst week in post-CCP congress rout. China's shares listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange slumped by nearly 9% in a historic route. It's the worst drop for a week since the index was launched in 1994.
