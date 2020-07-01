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Lisa Schroder's Cancer Survivor Story | Triple Negative DCIS Breast Cancer
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3216 views • July 01, 2020
Welcome back to another incredible cancer survivor story. Today, we have Lisa Schroder sharing her journey that began two years ago when she received her diagnosis of triple negative DCIS in the left breast. Just like the majority of cancer patients, she was coerced into a treatment cycle of poisonous chemotherapy and radiation. By the second round, which nearly killed her, she had just about enough with the western doctors and therapies.
Lisa shares her most valuable resources, therapies, and how she was able to convince her family to support her choice in refusing further western treatments. Watch until the very end to hear her personal message to those who have been recently diagnosed with cancer.
Lisa shares her most valuable resources, therapies, and how she was able to convince her family to support her choice in refusing further western treatments. Watch until the very end to hear her personal message to those who have been recently diagnosed with cancer.
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