What happens When the US Dollar Ceases to be The World's Reserve Currency? Bitcoin ...

With the decline in the United States, the US dollar risks, losing its status as reserve currency of the world, this is due to massive amounts of inflation, decline in faith of property rights in the United States, and massive amounts of debt. At which point in time, the US dollar loses supremacy, the quality of life for Americans will decline dramatically. The only solution that I see is #bitcoin #USdollar #usdebt #inflation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.