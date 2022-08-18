Medical Torture In The Canadian Military - Artur Pawlowski Running For Office!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Network
Founder Of Valor Law, Catherine Christensen Joins Us In Hour 1 To Detail A Massive Law Suit Against The Canadian Army For Medical Torture, Hour 2 Pastor Artur Pawlowski Announces He's Running For Political Office!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gd8yd-medical-torture-in-the-canadian-millitary-artur-pawlowski-running-for-offic.html