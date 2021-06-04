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Fox News: Kevin Spacey shares 'bizarre' video amid felony sexual charge news [24.12.2018]
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101 views • June 04, 2021
Kevin Spacey resurfaced to post a bizarre Frank Underwood, 'House of Cards'-inspired video that addresses his 'fans,' while authorities announced he is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of former WCVB news anchor Heather Unruh.
204,846 views•Dec 24, 2018
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zHn3E_J-vzk
204,846 views•Dec 24, 2018
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zHn3E_J-vzk
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