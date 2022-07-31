And We Know 7.30.2022 GREAT RESIST! ELECTIONS upcoming, President Trump lawsuit, BORDER, recession & more! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Wanted to get something out before we start our long drives again… tons of info out there with President Trump, Kari Lake, Arizona, the election, the economy, the border, the jabs and more. Also a reminder that I don’t have my nice equipment so the audio will be different than normal for a month or so.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1e7uz3-7.30.22-great-resist-elections-upcoming-president-trump-lawsuit-border-rece.html