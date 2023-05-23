Dr. Rashid Buttar DIES SUDDENLY: Anti-Vaxx Doctor Claims POISONING Days Before Mysterious DEATH

Stew Peters Show





May 22, 2023





Dr. Rashid Buttar was a strong proponent of the “venom theory” surrounding the origins of Covid-19.

Dr. Tau Braun is here to talk about the mysterious death of covid critic Dr. Rashid Buttar

This is a huge loss to the world because Dr. Battar was a truth teller and dedicated to protecting humanity.

Dr. Battar saved a lot of lives by calmly and methodically exposing the lies and flaws in logic being disseminated by Covid-19 tyrants.

When a man says they have been poisoned and then ends up in the ICU for 6 days, we should believe them.

This situation reminds Dr. Braun of the mysterious deaths during South African apartheid.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate put Dr. Rashid Buttar on a hit list.

The hit list was then published by the mainstream media.

Bioweapon shedding makes other people very sick.

People are being murdered on purpose from vaccine side effects.

Doctors continue to gaslight the public who are seeking help from being infected by the bioweapon.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pd0ey-dr.-rashid-buttar-dies-suddenly-anti-vaxx-doctor-claims-poisoning-days-befo.html



