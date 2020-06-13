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Kubranisqatsi Trilogy Trailer - Barry Lyndon Keystone
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15 views • June 13, 2020
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Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. The trailer presents elements employed in Barry Lyndon to create an Adam and Eve theme of fall from grace, and the time code from "Back to the Future" used as reference to a Romans Chapter 1 passage.
Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. The trailer presents elements employed in Barry Lyndon to create an Adam and Eve theme of fall from grace, and the time code from "Back to the Future" used as reference to a Romans Chapter 1 passage.
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