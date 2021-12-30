X22 REPORT - The Pandemic Is Fake, The War Is Real, The Stage Has Been Set, Panic

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The Pandemic Is Fake, The War Is Real, The Stage Has Been Set, Panic
The [DS]/Big Pharma are now panicking. The people are now waking up and they are starting to understand that the PCR test is flawed and cannot tell you if you have covid, flu or the common cold. The push to get everyone vaccinated is now on, if this fails, which it will it is game over for the them. The stage has been set, the [DS] was blindsided and their fake science policies are not making any sense. Panic all over the place and the fake news is now trying to back track. Enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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