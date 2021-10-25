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THE BIGGEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY SO FAR! 2021 10 22
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159 views • October 25, 2021
YouTube banned and deleted this video, because it was the truth about Covid-19!
As a grown up you are not allowed to judge for yourself if it is the truth or if it is a lie.
I have scientific proof and YouTube has nothing and no knowledge about facts!
I guess the disgusting dictatorship will never reach Brighteon!
If you want to see all of my videos (in Swedish) click on the link below.
https://honesty4u.wordpress.com/videos/
As a grown up you are not allowed to judge for yourself if it is the truth or if it is a lie.
I have scientific proof and YouTube has nothing and no knowledge about facts!
I guess the disgusting dictatorship will never reach Brighteon!
If you want to see all of my videos (in Swedish) click on the link below.
https://honesty4u.wordpress.com/videos/
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