Enemy Jihad Terrorist Soldiers - Dear Nebraska State Senator

Dear, Nebraska State Senator

What bills are you proposing to stop illegals, which includes jihad terrorist soldiers from countries that the United States military invaded, from invading the state of Nebraska? Do you realize, that the same enemy soldiers, the US military dropped bombs on for years, are now being welcomed into our country by the US DHS? Many Nebraskans believe this is a very serious problem. Do you believe this is a problem? If so, how do you propose to stop this invasion by enemy jihad terrorist soldiers?

Sincerely, Nebraskans Against Jihad Terrorist Soldiers in the State

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/dear-nebraska-state-senator?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true

