BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

East Indian Man Born and Raised in Canada is Frustrated
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

Black Jak Romano is East Indian by descent, but born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. He’s visited you personally, including at your old Tinseltown store, and has been watching since your early Rants & Lifestyle days. 2. Immigration Concerns Romano distinguishes between earlier Indian immigrants (1960s — doctors, lawyers, engineers) vs. more recent arrivals, whom he sees as unskilled, exploitative, and poorly integrated. He argued many are coming through scams, using common surnames like Singh or Kaur to hide backgrounds. He likened the situation to Cuba sending prisoners to Miami in the 1970s, suggesting India may be pushing out “undesirables.” 3. Employment & Exploitation Businesses allegedly use temporary foreign worker loopholes, paying workers $5 cash per hour while collecting subsidies and reporting full wages on paper. Claimed this is widespread in restaurants, construction, and Uber Eats. Compared to older waves of immigrants, Romano said the new arrivals have “no morals, values, or ethics.” 4. Housing & Overcrowding You tied it to your long-running housing market analysis: Chinese capital laundering left homes empty, so Canada turned to mass Indian migration to “fill” the housing demand. Romano agreed, saying multiple families (16–20 people) live in one house, pooling wages to pay inflated prices. You referenced Florida’s occupancy/bathroom ratio law as an example of how overcrowding can be legally controlled. 5. Cultural & Social Tensions Romano admitted to sometimes hiding his heritage, even telling people he’s Spanish due to embarrassment. He described racism and stereotyping he experiences, being mistaken for a “recent immigrant.” Cultural complaints included lack of hygiene, inappropriate public behavior, and poor integration into Canadian norms. 6. Personal Connection You both emphasized mutual respect — you acknowledged his hard work and long-time support. He closed by saying he was heading to his night shift, and you gave him a blessing and thanks for joining.

Keywords
mike in the nightmass immigration canadavancouver real estateimmigration crisis canadacanada housing marketindian migration canadachinese money laundering canadaovercrowded housingcanadian middle class collapseeast indian canadian voicestemporary foreign workers canada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy