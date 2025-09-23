Black Jak Romano is East Indian by descent, but born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. He’s visited you personally, including at your old Tinseltown store, and has been watching since your early Rants & Lifestyle days. 2. Immigration Concerns Romano distinguishes between earlier Indian immigrants (1960s — doctors, lawyers, engineers) vs. more recent arrivals, whom he sees as unskilled, exploitative, and poorly integrated. He argued many are coming through scams, using common surnames like Singh or Kaur to hide backgrounds. He likened the situation to Cuba sending prisoners to Miami in the 1970s, suggesting India may be pushing out “undesirables.” 3. Employment & Exploitation Businesses allegedly use temporary foreign worker loopholes, paying workers $5 cash per hour while collecting subsidies and reporting full wages on paper. Claimed this is widespread in restaurants, construction, and Uber Eats. Compared to older waves of immigrants, Romano said the new arrivals have “no morals, values, or ethics.” 4. Housing & Overcrowding You tied it to your long-running housing market analysis: Chinese capital laundering left homes empty, so Canada turned to mass Indian migration to “fill” the housing demand. Romano agreed, saying multiple families (16–20 people) live in one house, pooling wages to pay inflated prices. You referenced Florida’s occupancy/bathroom ratio law as an example of how overcrowding can be legally controlled. 5. Cultural & Social Tensions Romano admitted to sometimes hiding his heritage, even telling people he’s Spanish due to embarrassment. He described racism and stereotyping he experiences, being mistaken for a “recent immigrant.” Cultural complaints included lack of hygiene, inappropriate public behavior, and poor integration into Canadian norms. 6. Personal Connection You both emphasized mutual respect — you acknowledged his hard work and long-time support. He closed by saying he was heading to his night shift, and you gave him a blessing and thanks for joining.