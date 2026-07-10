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WWIII and the 10 Safest Countries?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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World tensions are mounting. Iran bombs Israel, Israel bombs Lebanon, the US and Iran hit targets, lines are being drawn, sides are being chosen. Russia develops better, more powerful weapons, Ukraine gets more pledges from the US for support. Europe dedicates more resources to military development.


What are you going to do? Where are you going to go? How do you protect your family? Does the Bible reveal God will protect all, or only some, of the Christians in the end time from the coming hour of trial known as the Great Tribulation? Are the promises from Jesus to Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicean Christians different?


In this video Dr. Thiel lists the 10 safest countries during WWIII as suggested by secular sources. He also reveals the safest country as determined by a writer specializing in travel.


Eleven places of safety offered by secular sources. Then Dr. Thiel reveals the one place of safety from WWIII (referred to as the Great Tribulation) revealed in the Bible. Could it be a rocky place somewhere in the wilderness of Jordan (like near Petra)?


Twelve doors. Twelve paths to choose from for protection from the hour of trial that will come on the whole world. You can only choose one path. Quick! Which one will you choose?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on how you can really protect you and your family during WWIII. This is the real truth about prepping – straight from the Word of God.

Read the full article to this video titled “The world’s ‘ten safest countries’ from WWIII differ from Bible prophecy at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-worlds-ten-safest-countries-from-wwiii-differ-from-bible-prophecy/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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