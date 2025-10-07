Tomahawks: Trump said he’s “sort of” made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to NATO & Ukraine

President Trump said he’s “sort of” made a decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to NATO and Ukraine, but wants to know what they’re doing with them first — he aims to avoid escalation.

Adding, what has been said before many times, but Trump still acts like he knows nothing. The thing with the Trump administration is that you can't really tell if they are stupid or if they're pretending to be stupid.

This from today: A potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would mark a serious escalation, but it will not change the situation on the battlefield, Peskov stated.

He emphasized that such deliveries could include nuclear-capable variants of the Tomahawk, which would pose a far greater threat.

Peskov also noted that Putin has made it absolutely clear how Moscow would respond if such missiles were supplied to Kiev.







