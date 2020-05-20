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BREAKING: Researchers claim 100 percent cure rate vs. covid-19 in 100+ patient trial
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299 views • May 20, 2020
BREAKING: Researchers claim 100 percent cure rate vs. covid-19 in 100+ patient trial conducted in Ecuador, using intravenous chlorine dioxide
"This video has been published to report the real effects and make the media aware of the truth that saves lives, and they should announce it as professional journalists instead. Because of inducing a pandemic of panic in the population they can help to end the carnivorous pandemic and the world wide economic disaster that it represents, even for them."
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
Link to clinical Trails https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
Amazing. potentially world changing interview. Chlorine dioxide trials running in multiple hospitals. Amazing results coming in. Does Trump know?
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments”
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
"This video has been published to report the real effects and make the media aware of the truth that saves lives, and they should announce it as professional journalists instead. Because of inducing a pandemic of panic in the population they can help to end the carnivorous pandemic and the world wide economic disaster that it represents, even for them."
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
Link to clinical Trails https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
Amazing. potentially world changing interview. Chlorine dioxide trials running in multiple hospitals. Amazing results coming in. Does Trump know?
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments”
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
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