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Starving Cities are Just Around the Corner
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60 views • September 19, 2021
Adapt 2030 - Premiered on 16 Sept 2021
Oil price up, electric wholesale prices up, shipping rates up so high for a three week rental of a small container vessel you can buy 68 new Ferraris. Most supply chains are broken due to lack of transport drivers and factories processing food are at two shifts and half staff due to six foot distance requirements. Even if the food is grown in the fields, it likely will not be efficiently delivered to the cities.
Oil price up, electric wholesale prices up, shipping rates up so high for a three week rental of a small container vessel you can buy 68 new Ferraris. Most supply chains are broken due to lack of transport drivers and factories processing food are at two shifts and half staff due to six foot distance requirements. Even if the food is grown in the fields, it likely will not be efficiently delivered to the cities.
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