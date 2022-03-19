Vladimir Putin's speech on the 16th of Match 2022 regarding the ongoing operations in Ukraine.

Familiarizing yourself with the 24.02.2022 'Empire of Lies' s will make this one easier to understand.00:01 - Recap of rationale for Operation Z.04:45 - A Ukrainian attack prevented.07:00 - Geostrategic explanation of why the Operation spilled beyond the Donbass.09:30 - Putin's address to Westerners.10:45 - "The Golden Billion" is not to be.12:15 - Sanctions - investing in one's own country is the safest bet.15:15 - Western 'freedom of speech' & 'right to private property' is just lipservice.16:15 - More and more people in the 'Empire of Lies' are hearing our position.17:45 - Balkanization of Russia will not work.18:15 - Fifth column will clear itself out and make our society stronger! (https://t.me/inessas100/506)20:45 - Many countries are enslaved by the US and have accepted this way of life.21:45 - Economies of the developing South are more lucrative to do business with.25:45 - The long forgotten 'social contract theory'! A government actually has a responsibility to its people.Thanks to Inessa for the fabulous work!Follow her on Telegramhttps://t.me/inessas100