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[Oct 1, 2016] Antarctica Is NOT What You Think - No 24 Hour Sun!
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250 views • November 23, 2021
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💲Support options are running low! If you'd like to support the channel, you can use the places listed below. I very much appreciate the support.
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Note regarding contacting me: I don't have time to get to all emails. So, I apologize if you have been trying. I do consultations, classes and answer all my Patrons questions. So, if you really need to get a hold of me, then become a Patron. I do sometimes get to my yahoo email so who knows... maybe I will get back to you!
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
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☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
📼 New Videos: http://rokfin.com/jeranism
📼 Old Videos: http://odysee.com/@jeranism
Crypto Links
₿ If you are interested in a one on one crypto consultation you can find the details and the sign-up form here: http://jeranism.com/crypto
₿ If you are interested in the past and future crypto classes you can find the details and sign-up here: http://patreon.com/jeranism
₿ To donate with crypto: https://jeranism.com/donate/
💲Support options are running low! If you'd like to support the channel, you can use the places listed below. I very much appreciate the support.
💰Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
💰Credit Card: http://buymeacoffee.com/jeranism
💰Cash App: $jeranism
📫Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
▶WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Note regarding contacting me: I don't have time to get to all emails. So, I apologize if you have been trying. I do consultations, classes and answer all my Patrons questions. So, if you really need to get a hold of me, then become a Patron. I do sometimes get to my yahoo email so who knows... maybe I will get back to you!
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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